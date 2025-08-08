Active shooter reported in Atlanta near Emory University; gunman is dead, police say

Police in Atlanta say they are on the scene investigating reports of an active shooter.

By: CBS News

Police in Atlanta say the gunman is dead after reports of an active shooter situation near Emory University on Friday.

At about 5 p.m., Emory University posted an emergency alert message saying: "Active shooter on Emory Atlanta Campus at Emory Point CVS. RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area."

For over an hour, people in the Emory campus area were told to shelter in place, but that warning has now been lifted.

The video at the top of this article is from Atlanta News First, showing aerial images of the scene.

Image Provided By: CBS News

Gunman is dead, police say

The Atlanta Police Department said the incident involved a single shooter, who is now dead. Police said there is no longer an ongoing threat.

They did not provide any information about how the suspect died.

Police also confirmed that a law enforcement official was injured.

Gov. Brian Kemp thanks first responders

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a social media post that "twice this week, deranged criminals have targeted innocent Georgians."

"Each time, brave first responders rushed toward the danger to subdue the shooter and save lives, reminding us of just how crucial they are," Kemp wrote.

He said he and his family are "thankful for all those who answer the call to serve and who protect their fellow Georgians. We ask that you join us in holding them in our prayers, along with those harmed this evening near the CDC Center."

On Wednesday, five soldiers were wounded when an active-duty sergeant opened fire on his coworkers at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Bullet holes reported at CDC building

The headquarters of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is located by Emory's campus, and multiple people at the office say there are bullet holes in the windows. There are no reports of injuries at CDC at this time, and people are sheltering in place.

Georgia AG says office is "horrified" by shooting

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a social media post, "We're horrified by the news out of Emory University and praying for the safety of the entire campus community."

Carr said in the post, "We stand ready to assist our law enforcement partners with whatever they may need."

Officer sent to Emory University Hospital

One officer was sent to Emory University Hospital, Grady Health told CBS News. No details were released about the officer's condition.

FBI responding to the scene

A law enforcement source said the FBI is aware of the situation and is coordinating with local authorities. The FBI is responding to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.



