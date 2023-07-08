Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office Asks For Help In Search For Missing Person


Saturday, July 8th 2023, 9:49 am

By: News 9


Pottawatomie County officials say they need help finding a missing person.

Andrew Isaac Griffin was last seen in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Friday, June 30.

Griffin left a family member's residence in Shawnee and headed to a job in Texas driving a company vehicle (Texas Plate SSK5533). The vehicle is a 2023 Dodge Ram pickup truck white in color with a black toolbox in the bed.

Griffin is about 5 foot 11 inches and 200 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Griffin, contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office at (405) 273-1727 or your local enforcement agency. 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 8th, 2023

June 7th, 2023

May 31st, 2023

May 22nd, 2023

Top Headlines

July 9th, 2023

July 9th, 2023

July 9th, 2023

July 9th, 2023