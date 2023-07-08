Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office Asks For Help In Search For Missing Person

By: News 9

Pottawatomie County officials say they need help finding a missing person.

Andrew Isaac Griffin was last seen in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Friday, June 30.

Griffin left a family member's residence in Shawnee and headed to a job in Texas driving a company vehicle (Texas Plate SSK5533). The vehicle is a 2023 Dodge Ram pickup truck white in color with a black toolbox in the bed.

Griffin is about 5 foot 11 inches and 200 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Griffin, contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office at (405) 273-1727 or your local enforcement agency.