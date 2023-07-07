Moore Family Watched Standoff Unfold From Front Yard; Suspect In Custody

-

Police swarmed a neighborhood Thursday in Moore after witnesses reported a shootout.

The gunfight turned into a standoff when an armed man barricaded in an apartment near Northwest 27th Street and Shields Boulevard.

A Moore family watched the scene unfold from their front yard.

“It was like a lot of gunshots,” Tyler Brennan, a witness, said. “It was like 10, over 10 at least.”

Brennan and his younger brother were home when a gun fight broke out at the apartment complex next door.

“I was a little shaky because it just caught me off guard,” Brennan said.

Their father came home to an unexpected scene. Steven Brennan said he saw dozens of Moore police officers with long guns running down the street.

“It was just like a movie,” Steven Brennan, a witness, said. “Kept showing up. They ended up parking on 27th, they ran out of room on the street.”

Police were called after a domestic-related shooting broke out at the apartment complex.

“A witness said two individuals, or two groups ended up getting into a gun fight in a courtyard of the apartment complex,” Captain Kevin Brown with the Moore Police Department said. “I know some rounds went into a house across the street.”

Police said two suspects fled on foot and one person barricaded in his apartment with relatives. The Brennan's took out their phones to record the action.

“They did escort three kids I believe out of one of these apartments,” Brennan said.

The Norman Police Department's SWAT team and negotiators were called to the standoff.

“They kept asking for the occupant of apartment 130 to come out,” Brennan said.

Brennan said he was relieved when the tense situation came to an end and there was no loss of life.

“The subject who barricaded himself in came out and was taken into custody,” Brown said.

Police said no one was injured during the shooting. Police are still looking for the two suspects who fled the scene.