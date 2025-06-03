Guthrie man arrested after firing gun during welfare check, police say

Guthrie police arrested a man accused of firing a gun at officers during a welfare check at his home, authorities said.

Tuesday, June 3rd 2025, 12:07 pm

By: Graham Dowers


GUTHRIE, Okla. -

A Guthrie man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at officers during a welfare check, according to police.

Authorities say officers responded to a home in Guthrie on Monday night to conduct a welfare check on 44-year-old Jody Goad. When officers arrived, they reported hearing glass breaking and several gunshots coming from inside the residence.

Police say they forced entry into the home after the gunfire. As officers breached the door, a round was fired in their direction, hitting the door.

Goad exited the home unarmed, but police say he did not comply with officers’ commands. Officers say they deployed a less-lethal weapon, striking Goad twice before taking him into custody.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Goad was booked into the Logan County Jail on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. The investigation is ongoing.
