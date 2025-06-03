Man identified in fatal southwest OKC shooting

Oklahoma City police have identified Corey Johnson as the victim of a southwest OKC shooting that occurred after a fight while he was riding his bike.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Oklahoma City police have identified the man killed in an early morning shooting on the southwest side of the city.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday near Southwest 57th Street and Villa Avenue. Responding officers found 39-year-old Corey Johnson dead at the scene.

Police say Johnson had been riding his bicycle when he became involved in a fight that escalated into gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made. Investigators have not released information about any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department's Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200. Callers can remain anonymous.