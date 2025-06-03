Man arrested after stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City following fight

A man was arrested after a stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City that left one person hospitalized following an overnight fight.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Police arrested a man overnight after a stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City that followed a fight between two individuals.

Officers responded just before midnight near Northwest 7th Street and Council Road, where they say an altercation led to one man being stabbed.

According to police, the victim left the scene in an SUV before officers arrived. Authorities later found the victim near Northwest 114th Street and Western Avenue and was taken to the hospital. Authorities say he is expected to survive.

The suspect, identified as Albert Benson, was taken into custody at the scene. Benson was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing.