Man arrested after stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City following fight

A man was arrested after a stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City that left one person hospitalized following an overnight fight.

Tuesday, June 3rd 2025, 12:30 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police arrested a man overnight after a stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City that followed a fight between two individuals.

Officers responded just before midnight near Northwest 7th Street and Council Road, where they say an altercation led to one man being stabbed.

According to police, the victim left the scene in an SUV before officers arrived. Authorities later found the victim near Northwest 114th Street and Western Avenue and was taken to the hospital. Authorities say he is expected to survive.

The suspect, identified as Albert Benson, was taken into custody at the scene. Benson was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 3rd, 2025

June 3rd, 2025

June 3rd, 2025

June 3rd, 2025

Top Headlines

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025