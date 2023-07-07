Oklahoma’s First Safe Haven Baby Box Located In OKC

-

The first Safe Haven Baby Box in Oklahoma City launched on Thursday at Fire Station 21, located along Southwest 29th Street.

The box is the first in Oklahoma, and the 152nd box nationwide. Oklahoma now joins 10 other states who have similar boxes.

“As of today, it is fully operational and ready for use,” said District Chief Scott Douglas. “There is a packet here that will fall out when you open the door. If there is [a baby], we will contact social services and they will respond at that time to Fire Station 21.”

A similar story played out this year near Orlando, Florida. A baby was dropped off at a Safe Haven baby box in January.

Just last month, one of the firefighters at the same station in Florida adopted the same baby.

The founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes told WKMG it’s representative of the program’s success.

“We’ve had 10 this year in 2023,” said Monica Kelsey in a June interview. “This is a record year for us. It’s working.”

Fostering Sweet Dreams encourages people interested in funding additional baby boxes in the OKC metro to contact its organization.