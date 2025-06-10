Full moon June 2025: When you can see the rare low-hanging strawberry moon

The start of summer is bringing a full moon along with it. Astronomy fans can look up and see the Strawberry Moon from June 10 through June 11. Astronomers say we won't see this phenomenon again until 2043!

By: CBS News

Lowest full moon in years

On the summer solstice, the sun appears at its highest elevation. Because full moons are opposite the sun, a full moon that happens near a summer solstice is low in the sky.

The Old Farmer's Almanac notes June's full moon is actually the lowest full moon in many years. In areas where the moon is visible, it will appear very large because it will be so low over the horizon.

"From places like Fairbanks and Rekyavik, this Full Moon won't even clear their horizon. It won't rise at all. For them, June will simply have no full Moon," the Old Farmer's Almanac says.

Full moon names often come from seasons, historical crops and the behavior of certain animals. The "Strawberry Moon" nickname has nothing to do with the moon's color or shape this month; instead, it was historically used to mark the ripening of strawberries ready to be gathered in June, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

June's full Moon — typically either the last full moon of spring or the first of summer — also goes by several other names, too, including Berries Ripen Moon, Blooming Moon, Green Corn Moon and Hoer Moon. Other nicknames for this month's full moon include Birth Moon, Egg Laying Moon, Hatching Moon, Honey Moon and Mead Moon.

When can I see it?

According to the Farmer's Almanac full moon calculator, Tulsa will be able to see the moon at it's brightest at 2:46 a.m. on June 11.

For more location's exact times visit this link.