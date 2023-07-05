Yukon Public Schools Installs New Playgrounds

By: News 9

-

Yukon Public Schools is installing new playgrounds at two elementary schools that will provide access to all students.

District officials said Central Elementary School and Shedeck Elementary School will have new playground sets worth $1 million, funded by the district's 2021 school bond.

District Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said the upgraded playgrounds will make it safer for students to play.

"A lot of this is vinyl-coated, or really tough plastic like the little types of playsets," Simeroth said. "So it's not [going to] be as dangerous, because it doesn't have as many harmful or potentially harmful little corners and things for the kids."

Simeroth said by 2024, seven schools will have new playgrounds.