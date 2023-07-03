Mustang Stands Apart: How One City Balances Firework Restrictions With Financial Support For Local Causes

Mustang Stands Apart: How One City Balances Fireworks Restrictions With Financial Support For Local Causes

-

Mustang allows fireworks to be used on the Fourth of July and the days leading up to it with revenues supporting local nonprofits, school groups and other organizations.

Mustang allows the use of consumer fireworks between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. from June 27 through July 3, and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks are prohibited for the rest of the year. This differs from other metro cities, which ban the discharge of consumer fireworks altogether.

Under Mustang city ordinance, only nonprofit, civic, charitable, fraternal, educational or religious organizations located within city limits can be licensed to sell fireworks in Mustang from June 27 through July 4.

Among the organizations selling fireworks are the Mustang High School Marching Band and Mustang High School Pom. The latter is raising money so its JV and varsity members can go to the nationals in February.

"It's a special town and it's a special opportunity," Kelly Mitro of Mustang High School Pom said. "They're bonding. They've just become a team in the spring. And so we have freshmen through the senior year and, you know, they're multi-tasking. They're learning a lot of different skills."

While consumer fireworks can be used within Mustang between June 27 through July 4, users must adhere to various rules.

"Businesses, churches, fireworks stands - they have to stay 500 feet away from any structure to discharge a firework," Capt. Joshua Moore with the Mustang Fire Department said.

In addition, fireworks cannot be used in a commercial parking lot without permission from the building owner, the city said. Users are also prohibited from discharging fireworks in a vehicle or throwing them to/from a vehicle. Throwing fireworks at or near a group of people is illegal in Mustang as well.

Due to the bans in other Metro cities, out-of-towners often come to Mustang to set off fireworks. The Fire Department encourages visitors to discharge fireworks at Wild Horse Park at 1201 N. Mustang Rd.

"The fire department has brought in extra help and we're going to have resources down there," Moore said. "We're going to have multiple EMS units, multiple fire apparatus to try to keep it as safe as possible."

Then on July 5, the groups who sold fireworks will be required to help with the cleanup at Wild Horse Park and Old City Park, or risk not getting a sales permit the following year.

Selling fireworks to raise funds has been a tradition for Mustang High School Pom, said Mitro, adding that the group has been doing it for two decades.

"We appreciate the community for coming out and supporting these kids," Mitro said. "It means a lot."