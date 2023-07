By: News 9

Celebrate With Music And Fireworks At OKC Philharmonic's Red, White And Boom Concert

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic's Red, White and Boom performance returns Monday night at Scissortail Park.

The event is free for families to enjoy, and the concert starts at 8:30 p.m.

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a blanket.

The fireworks show pops off at 10 p.m.

