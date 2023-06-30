Celebrate 4th Of July With Festivities Across The Metro

By: News 9

The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and the metro has several events planned to celebrate.

Here's a list of events happening on or around the Fourth of July:

Edmond will be hosting the Liberty Fest Parade at 9 a.m. on July 4. Moore will be hosting A Celebration in the Heartland on July 4. Fireworks are set to go off at around 9:45 p.m. Norman will be hosting its 2023 Fourth Fest with what they're calling the "largest fireworks display in Oklahoma" at Reaves Park. Festivities start at 5 p.m., and fireworks are set to start at 9:30 p.m. Chisholm Trail Park in Yukon will be hosting this year’s Freedom Fest on July 3 and 4. Yukon Public Schools will be handing out free books at the festival! The Oklahoma City Dodgers will be taking on the Albuquerque Isotopes on July 4. There will also be a postgame firework show. Riversport is hosting the Stars & Stripes River Festival on July 1. There will be racing, food, live music throughout the day and a rowing and dragon boat championship. For more information, click here. The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will be playing a free concert July 3 at Scissortail Park. Frontier City will have firework shows on July 1, 2 and 4. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will take flight during the Tinker Air Show on July 1 and 2 at Tinker Air Force base.

For more information about events happening across the state for the Fourth of July, click here.