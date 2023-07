By: News 9

Report: Russel Westbrook Signs With Clippers, Austin Reaves Resigns With Lakers

-

NBA free agency is in full swing, with many familiar names topping the headlines.

The Lakers are reportedly keeping former Sooner and growing NBA star Austin Reaves.

That deal is said to be a 4-year, $56 million contract.

Former MVP and Thunder guard Russel Westbrook reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, worth about $8 million.