Metro Woman Accused Of Purchasing Guns For Juvenile Males

A metro woman faces possible federal prison time after allegedly buying guns for underage males.

Federal investigators also accused Tarrah Woods of having inappropriate sexual affairs with some of the juveniles.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives started the investigation in March after Oklahoma City Police were tipped off. Federal investigators laid out the details in a six-page affidavit. They said Woods' husband notified police after she told him she bought guns and allegedly brought the juveniles over to their home. The husband told investigators he found a receipt from H&H Shooting Sports.

The general manager of the store confirmed Woods came into the business three times over a three-week period.

“The third time it was like ‘OK this is really getting out of the norm,’” Mike Rust, H&H Shooting Sports General Manager, said.

Rust said on one of the visits Woods brought someone with her.

“We pulled video and on one of those videos actually was one of the young men handing her cash to purchase the firearm,” Rust said.

Investigators said Woods bought a total of 10 guns from multiple firearms dealers through "straw" purchases. The ATF director told News 9 in April his agency was working to crack down on the illegal practice.

“Means one person going and buying a firearm not for them but for somebody else and a lot of times that somebody else is somebody who couldn’t pass a background check themselves,” Steven Dettelbach, ATF Director, said.

Woods now faces three federal charges of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

“We’re not ever going to put our license in jeopardy by turning a blind eye,” Rust said.

The maximum punishment for “straw” purchasing is 10 years in prison or a fine of $250,000 or both.