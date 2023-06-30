By: News 9

No Criminal Evidence Found In McCurtain County Sheriff Investigation, AG Drummond Says

An investigation into the McCurtain County sheriff has found no evidence of criminal activity after audio clips were released of alleged threats, according to Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

The investigation was requested by Governor Kevin Stitt after audio clips were released in April featuring alleged threatening and racist remarks made by District 2 McCurtain County Commissioner Mark Jennings, who has since resigned, according to Drummond.

The Office of the Attorney General conducted the investigation alongside the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Drummond wrote the following in a letter to Gov. Stitt:

“While I understand this outcome may be frustrating to you after calling for the Sheriff’s resignation and removal, it is the only appropriate conclusion under the law,” Drummond wrote.

“There are countless examples of incidents from across the country where public officials make inflammatory comments that spark severe condemnation. Oftentimes the offending official resigns in disgrace. Sometimes the outrage fades and the matter is forgotten. Regardless, there is no provision of law in Oklahoma to throw elected officials out of office merely for saying something offensive.”

Drummond said Sheriff Kevin Clardy has refused to resign, and the fate of the office will be determined by voters in McCurtain County.

“To the extent you remain committed to seeing Sheriff Clardy removed from office, I suggest you appeal to the men and women responsible for electing him,” Drummond wrote.

“You have demonstrated a formidable ability to endorse candidates who go on to win their elections. If you are resolved to see a new person serving in that office, then I encourage you to identify and endorse a candidate in the upcoming election. The voters of McCurtain County will have the final say over who will serve them as Sheriff.”

