Local Senior To Play For OU Football Next Season

Three-star running back Zavier Robinson walked into Carl Albert High School and placed two hats down on the table. He chose the University of Oklahoma.

At six feet two inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, the backfield bruiser will join Demarco Murray's running back room after his senior season.

Robinson recorded over 2,500 yards last year for the Titans and is currently ranked the number six prospect in the state and number 39 running back in the country.

He said after the announcement his great relationships with coach Murray and Brent Venables made his decision easy.



