Body Cam Footage: 36 Dogs Rescued From Hot Truck

Tuesday, June 27th 2023, 10:22 pm
Body camera footage showing Oklahoma City Police rescuing dozens of dogs from a hot moving truck has been released.
The video shows police removing 36 dogs from inside the U Haul, which was over 100 degrees.
Some of the rescued dogs are now looking for permanent homes. Visit the Oklahoma Humane Society for more information on dog adoption.
