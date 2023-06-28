Body Cam Footage: 36 Dogs Rescued From Hot Truck


Tuesday, June 27th 2023, 10:22 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Body camera footage showing Oklahoma City Police rescuing dozens of dogs from a hot moving truck has been released.

Related: Oklahoma Humane Society Provides Update On Dogs Rescued From Hot Truck 

Related: 2 Arrested After Discovery Of 36 Dogs Locked In Truck In NW Oklahoma City

The video shows police removing 36 dogs from inside the U Haul, which was over 100 degrees.

Some of the rescued dogs are now looking for permanent homes. Visit the Oklahoma Humane Society for more information on dog adoption.
