2 Arrested After Discovery Of 36 Dogs Locked In Truck In NW Oklahoma City

By: News 9

Two people were arrested after 36 dogs were discovered in a locked U-Haul truck on Monday in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police said they were called to assist OKC Animal Welfare at around 1 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot located near Northwest Expressway and North Council Road.

Investigators received a call from a staff member, stating that a U-Haul truck was parked in the northwest corner of the parking lot, and the truck smelled and sounded like it was full of animals.

Police said the U-Haul wasn’t parked near any shade and wasn’t equipped with climate control.

The overhead door lock was cut so officers could gain access to the truck.

Police said the thermometer in the cargo area read over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

The U-Haul had multiple cages stacked on top of one another with dogs inside, according to police.

Police said several of the dogs were showing signs of heat stroke, and they didn’t have food or water inside of the truck.

Walmart employees and several people passing by helped officers remove the dogs from the U-Haul.

Animal welfare units responded and helped with the care and transportation of the dogs to the shelter.

Officers were able to use surveillance footage to help identify the suspects in connection to the incident.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Dexter Manuel, 62, at his northwest Oklahoma City home.

Police said they established evidence that a puppy mill operation was at the residence.

Manuel’s wife, Linda Manuel, 61, was also detained on scene, according to police.

Both suspects were arrested and booked on 36 animal cruelty complaints.