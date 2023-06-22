Woman Accused Of Killing Granddaughter To Appear In Court For Preliminary Hearing

Thursday, June 22nd 2023, 4:34 am
The suspect who police say killed three-year-old Riley Nolan, then put her body in a trash can, is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for her preliminary hearing.
Cleveland County prosecutors say Becky Vreeland badly abused the little girl at her Oklahoma City home.
Vreeland, who is Riley's grandmother, is charged with first-degree murder.
Vreeland is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
