Veterans Helping Veterans: Local Organization Works To Clean Storm Shelters

It’s storm season and keeping our veterans safe, especially in this community, is always a priority.

Many people don’t think about the condition of their storm sellers until it’s too late.

“Edmond Oklahoma, we did an outside storm shelter, and we went down there and there were about seven snakes,” said Hoang Lam of Storm Check.

Lam started Storm Check in 2020 as a form of therapy for himself.

“If I sit down and around and feel sorry for myself, I’m not taking advantage of what the United States has given my parents,” said Lam.

He quickly discovered during that time there were many people, including veterans, that were struggling.

“With the covid issues, I was in my house by myself. I don’t have any family living with me, it was just rough, you know the walls start closing in on you,” said Veteran Claud Mills.

Mills has struggled with PTSD and found inspiration in Hoang’s Twitter post.

“Don’t hit the snooze button. You’ve got tomorrow. You’re undefeated,” said Mills.

The two soon connected and are now helping other veterans, by taking care of their storm shelters.

“We pull everything out, we clean them, and then we put a motion sensored light, we put ear plugs because it’s super loud down there,” said Lam.

They also supply a first aid kit, bottles of water, and other necessities, but more importantly a sense of security.

“I really appreciate that. I mean, that means a lot to me that there are people that still care, most people don’t. And it’s really awesome that he goes above and beyond for veterans,” said Veteran Travis Gauthier.

“It’s our chance to do a good deed and also get the chance to just hang out with each other, we laugh,” said Mills.

It’s a day of appreciation and connection.

“That’s letting them know that we still got your back,” said Mills.

To get in touch with Storm Check visit their website www.stormcheck.team