NASA Set to Open New 4D Model Of Earth

By: News 9

NASA is launching what it calls a new era in earth science with a fleet of state of the art satellites to create a comprehensive 4-D view of the earth.

The Earth Information Center, set to open to the public June 26th, will combine new information with five decades of data about the earth's land, water, ice and atmosphere to help people respond to climate change.

Exhibit visitors will be able to see a 22-foot hyperwall with real time data aimed at providing leaders with information to make decisions in our ever-changing environment.



