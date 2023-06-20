JFK Neighbors Push Back On Proposals For New Oklahoma County Jail Locations

-

Plans are moving forward on the new Oklahoma County Detention Center. The architecture firm heard from the advisory board and the community Tuesday afternoon.

HOK is the group chosen to design the new jail. They said it will take them about a month to decide where the new jail will be built.

HOK and a local architecture firm met with the oversight committee.

“The first things that need to happen are, number one site evaluations as you all know you have a referral proposal request out,” Curt Pardee said.

Right now, there are 10 locations they're considering. They'll grade each location to see which one is the best fit.

“We'll start looking at the housing needs, the adult detention center, the behavioral health center, and what those space needs need to be and what will all be in that facility,” Pardee said.

These locations are spread throughout the metro. A couple proposals were by the airport and two are in northeast Oklahoma City.

“We get tired of people just dumping. That's the way it appears to us, dumping in our community,” Dianna McDaniel said.

Neighbors in the JFK neighborhood spoke out opposing a jail in their area.

“It's disappointing to hear there's literally going to be a jail built in my backyard,” Kevin Maxwell said.

They said their community is growing.

“We need like I said housing, affordable housing, we need businesses and in order to get businesses you need to have more people you need density,” Denyvetta Davis said.

Committee members said they're taking their concerns into consideration.

“Community input does matter to us. We understand that the residents of that area would like to see the community built versus driving by the jail every day,” Chairman Steve Mason said.

Everyone who spoke out agreed to the need for a jail but said there are many other places it should go.

“As long as there is breath in my body I will be here in opposition to any county jail built in our area,” McDaniel said.

HOK said they will have an overall schedule for designing a new jail no later than November.