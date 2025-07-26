Teachers and parents react to Oklahoma being ranked 50th in education

Parents and teachers who spoke with News 9 on Friday afternoon expressed hope and disappointment at the latest national education rankings.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

Oklahoma ranked 50th in the Wallet Hub study, with New Mexico being the only state in worse shape.

Je Morrison, a parent, said he tries to make learning fun for his two-year-old.

"We come to the library almost daily to try and work on his education. We're working on spelling, sounds of letters, colors, numbers; stuff like that."

He explained that he is worried about his son’s future in Oklahoma public schools.

"We've also talked about homeschooling. We've looked at private schools in Oklahoma. We just haven't found an option that we're entirely satisfied with yet. We've also talked about moving out of the state and that's been part of the reason, the education."

Another parent shared with News 9 that he was also disappointed about the ranking.

"I don't know if it's a money issue or just a support staffing issue, but things need to be done. This is our future and I think that's very important,” said father of three, Kody Wilson.

Teachers who spoke with News 9 said 50th isn’t representative of all the schools in Oklahoma.

"I have to remind myself though, that there are factors that go into that figure that have nothing to do with teachers or administrators and so many factors that are out of our control,” said Taylor Woodard, who teaches 5th grade for Moore Public Schools.

Factors include, but are not limited to, a student’s home environment and government funding, she shared.

Sarah Morehead, who is also a 5th-grade teacher for Moore Public Schools, explained that she and her colleagues dip into their own pockets to support students.

"Our classrooms... not only do we build that with, most of the time, our own funds, but we build it for our students, not only for fun, educational [purposes] but to create a safe environment for them."

Morehead said she remains hopeful.

“We're not done. It's not over and we can continue to make the changes that [are needed] to help Oklahoma, our state and students,” Morehead expressed.

Woodard said one of the best ways to support educators is by being involved in local politics.

"I always encourage my friends and family to be really active voters and to keep in mind that a lot of policy happens that affects the classroom, and we don't have to sit idly by. So, encouraging people to contact their legislators, especially when pro-education measures come up, would be something that would make teachers feel hugely supported.”

Other parents who declined to speak on camera discussed the shortage of teachers, suggesting incentives like increased pay, which could help retain quality educators.