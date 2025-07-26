Oklahoma Highway Patrol warns of text scam over traffic citations

Scammers target Oklahoma drivers with text messages claiming fines for traffic citations—state officials urge caution and report to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

By: Jordan Fremstad

Another text scam made its way around Oklahoma, targeting drivers. State officials said scammers are posing as the Department of Motor Vehicles, which doesn't exist in Oklahoma. State officials with the Department of Public Safety warned people to avoid clicking on any links from these text messages.

“Don’t give any information,” said Lt. Mark Southall. “These are getting more creative every time we see them.”

The text message scam circulating throughout the state claims drivers owe fines for traffic citations. Southall said OHP and DPS will never text people demanding payment.

“We don’t collect fines,” Southall said. “Our troopers write citations, but they go through either a county or an attorney general’s office through a tribal port.”

Southall said traffic citations have a court branch listed with a phone number people can call.

“Always go to that number and call that first,” Southall said.

Southall doesn’t know who is behind this attempt to steal people's money.

“Definitely nefarious actors who want to take advantage of our population,” Southall said. “That’s something that we’re definitely concerned about.”

The FBI said Oklahoma seniors lost more than $50 million to fraud in 2024.

“It discourages us when people prey on the most vulnerable in our society,” Southall said.

These cases are difficult to resolve, but Southall said investigators have plans in place.

“We work with our partners at the FBI and their internet crimes division,” Southall said. “As well as the Federal Trade Commission to try to get to the bottom of these.”

However, Southall said people should always be aware and skeptical of anyone who demands their money.

“That’s paramount,” Southall said.

The public can report these scams to the FTC, as well as the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.