Man Charged In West Oklahoma City Fatal Shooting

By: News 9

A man arrested by Oklahoma City Police for shooting and killing a man after an argument has been charged with the man's murder.

24-year-old Steven Curnett has been charged with second-degree murder after prosecutors said he shot a man at a motel near West Reno Avenue and North Meridian Avenue.

Oklahoma City officers said Curnett surrendered at the scene.