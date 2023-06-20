Man Charged In West Oklahoma City Fatal Shooting

Tuesday, June 20th 2023, 4:30 am
A man arrested by Oklahoma City Police for shooting and killing a man after an argument has been charged with the man's murder.
24-year-old Steven Curnett has been charged with second-degree murder after prosecutors said he shot a man at a motel near West Reno Avenue and North Meridian Avenue.
RELATED: Fatal Shooting at Oklahoma City Motel, Suspect Arrested
Oklahoma City officers said Curnett surrendered at the scene.
June 20th, 2023
June 27th, 2023
June 28th, 2023