Fatal Shooting at Oklahoma City Motel, Suspect Arrested

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police said one person died after a shooting at a southwest Oklahoma City motel early Thursday morning.

One person was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said 24-year-old Steven Curnett stayed at the scene after the shooting and was arrested on one second-degree murder complaint.

The shooting suspect was seen sitting in the back of a patrol car at the scene.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. to the Studio 6 near Reno and Meridian Avenue to investigate a disturbance in the motel courtyard.

“Officers arrived and found one person there deceased. He appeared to have been shot to death,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department

Curnett surrendered himself to officers and during an interview with investigators, and described what led up to the shooting.

Police have not said how the victim and suspect knew each other.

“At this point it appears the two became involved in an argument and for whatever reason one of them decided to pull out a gun and shoot the other,” said Knight.

Investigators will release the victim's identity once their family has been notified.

Witnesses are urged to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200 if they have information about the shooting.

Curnett has since been charged with second-degree murder in connection to this incident by the District Attorney.