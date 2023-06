By: News 9

The Ochiltree County Sheriff's Office have identified the victims from the series of storms that went through Perryton, Texas Thursday night.

Becky Randall, 60, Cindy Bransgrove, in her 60's, and Matthew Ramirez, 11, are all confirmed dead, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said that around 70 others are injured.

Related: Tornado Devastates Texas Panhandle Town, Killing 3 And Injuring Dozens