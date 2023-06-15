Thursday Night's Dodgers Game Canceled Due To Weather

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma City Dodgers have canceled their game against the Salt Lake Bees due to inclement weather Thursday night.

The game is not going to be rescheduled, according to the Dodgers. The series against the Salt Lake Bees will continue Friday at the Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers are offering those with tickets to Thursday night's game the ability to redeem their ticket for one of equal of lesser value for the remaining 2023 season, based on availability. This can be done by emailing tickets@okcdodgers.com or in person at the ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.



