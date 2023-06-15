Thursday Night's Dodgers Game Canceled Due To Weather


Thursday, June 15th 2023, 4:09 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Dodgers have canceled their game against the Salt Lake Bees due to inclement weather Thursday night.

The game is not going to be rescheduled, according to the Dodgers. The series against the Salt Lake Bees will continue Friday at the Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers are offering those with tickets to Thursday night's game the ability to redeem their ticket for one of equal of lesser value for the remaining 2023 season, based on availability. This can be done by emailing tickets@okcdodgers.com or in person at the ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 15th, 2023

June 26th, 2023

June 6th, 2023

June 5th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023