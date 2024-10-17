Oklahoma City Soccer Movement Grows With Plans for New Stadium

Oklahoma City is advancing plans for a multi-purpose stadium and the establishment of men's and women's professional soccer teams, with strong community support and a commitment to creating a vibrant entertainment district in Bricktown.

By: News 9

The future of professional soccer in Oklahoma City is rapidly taking shape, according to Court Jeske, the president of Energy FC.

Jeske outlined ambitious plans for a new multi-purpose stadium and the city's establishment of both men's and women's professional soccer teams.

"I'll tell you what the city is growing, and the future of professional men's and women's soccer right here in Oklahoma City is closer to becoming a reality," Jeske said. "It's been a great first two months since I started. We've been very busy, but I've been overwhelmed with the enthusiasm for the next major league team coming to Oklahoma City."

The proposed stadium will be near Bricktown, close to the recently announced Thunder Arena.

Jeske said the development will be a "true live work play destination," comprising a 42-acre area that will feature more than just a soccer stadium.

“This just won't be nine acres for a soccer stadium, but the entire 42-acre development will be one of its kind for the city," he said.

In addition to serving as the largest concert venue in Oklahoma City, Jeske said the project's significance will be a part of a broader entertainment district, similar to developments underway in Norman.

He credited Oklahoma City’s citizens for their support, noting that the MAPS program initiated nearly 30 years ago has paved the way for such ambitious projects.

Jeske also announced the formation of an advisory committee aimed at fostering community support for the new teams.

“Next week, we have a very exciting announcement," he said. "I've really just been overwhelmed with the amount of support, not just from soccer fans, but community leaders that have said it is time for Oklahoma City's next major league team."

The committee will comprise over 30 influential members from various sectors, highlighting a significant representation of women and Hispanic community leaders.

“Everything we do with that committee and speaking to the community through this soccer club is not OKC for soccer only. It's also OKCS football,” Jeske said.

Local support for women’s soccer is particularly strong, with advocates excited about the opportunity to bring a professional women's team to the area.

For those interested in getting involved, Jeske encouraged community members to visit OKCforSoccer.com to stay updated on developments and to participate in the movement.

"We want everyone to be very close to this movement," he said. "We invite all of Oklahoma City to be a part of that."

The momentum continues as plans unfold for a groundbreaking event next year, with specific dates he said would be announced soon.