Police Search For Suspect Who Fled Scene Of Attempted SW OKC Convenience Store Robbery


Thursday, June 15th 2023, 4:04 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a southwest Oklahoma City convenience store.

Police said this happened Tuesday near Southwest 89th Street and Southwestern Avenue.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded for the employee to open the register, according to police.

Police said the employee ran out of the store, and the suspect fled the scene empty -handed.

Police said tips may earn you cash awards. Those can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or by clicking here.﻿﻿
