LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Central, Eastern Oklahoma


Thursday, June 15th 2023, 6:50 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Severe storms moved across southwestern, southern and northwestern parts of Oklahoma, producing multiple tornadoes on Thursday.

One tornado in Lawton caused damage in the city.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cleveland, Garvin, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Seminole County until 10:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita County until 3:00 a.m.

News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan tracked a tornado Thursday near the Beaver-Texas County line. 


A new line of storms developed early evening near Clinton and Weatherford, and is expected to arrive in the Oklahoma City area after 8 p.m.

