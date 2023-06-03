Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Southwest Oklahoma Counties Until 12 a.m.


Friday, June 2nd 2023, 7:07 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A complex of storms will move into southwestern Oklahoma Friday evening. The storms will begin moving east across the Oklahoma City metro overnight as the storms will gradually dissipate.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Comanche, Greer, Harmon, Jackson and Tillman County until 12 a.m.

Weekend rain chances are the highest early Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon, isolated storms are possible with the highest chances in eastern Oklahoma.

Sunday will be back in the 80s across the state and it will be muggy. Not a washout, but once again during the heating of the day, scattered storms will develop.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 2nd, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 15th, 2023

February 10th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023