Triple-Digit Heat Arrives Across Much Of Oklahoma

It's a blistering forecast today, with sunny skies and highs ranging from 100 to 110 degrees.

A difference in the forecast today is the wind. Winds will be out of the southwest and will gust to 30 mph at times, this will bring in desert-like air and drop the humidity.

Fire danger ramps up today, with lower humidity, highs will soar to the low 100s.

Dry air heats up much faster than humid air, so please be safe today!

Hydrate and take plenty of breaks if you have to work outdoors.