Triple-Digit Heat Arrives Across Much Of Oklahoma


Wednesday, June 28th 2023, 7:06 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

It's a blistering forecast today, with sunny skies and highs ranging from 100 to 110 degrees.

A difference in the forecast today is the wind. Winds will be out of the southwest and will gust to 30 mph at times, this will bring in desert-like air and drop the humidity.

Fire danger ramps up today, with lower humidity, highs will soar to the low 100s.

Dry air heats up much faster than humid air, so please be safe today!

Hydrate and take plenty of breaks if you have to work outdoors.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 28th, 2023

June 15th, 2023

June 2nd, 2023

February 10th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023