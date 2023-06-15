Plants Repeatedly Stolen By Man Who Leaves Bogus Check, According To Metro Garden Business

A metro garden business is fed up after surveillance video revealed the image of a man they claim has been stealing from them for years.

Ruby's Produce Garden Center sits on the corner of Northwest 23rd Street and North Council Road in Oklahoma City.

According to employees, the man shows up before the business opens, and leaves a calling card that adds insult to injury.

“We're open all year besides Christmas and Thanksgiving, so it's a lot of work,” said Matthew Sauceda with Ruby’s Produce Garden Center.

Ruby's Produce Garden Center, has been an Oklahoma City, family owned staple since 1971.

Employed at Ruby’s for six years, Sauceda and his wife stay busy planting, watering, and helping customers.

“A lot of people around here are loyal,” said Sauceda.

Unfortunately Sauceda said not everyone is so loyal.

“He probably comes here shops it, talks to us, looks around and scopes it out,” said Sauceda.

Recently installed cameras captured an image of a man and his pickup.

“It's been twice a year, he does this in Spring and in Fall,” said Sauceda.

For three to four years, Sauceda said the man has stolen pallets of plants totaling thousands of dollars.

"He could be reselling them, using them in his landscaping," said Sauceda

He loads up his trailer or truck and leaves a check for three to four hundred dollars.

The fictitious business checks read OKC Lawn Enforcement and never cash.

“A bogus check, not a good account, bogus company,” said Sauceda.

Ruby's owner has filed a police report each time.

“He's pretty upset, it’s frustrating,” said Sauceda.

They now hope someone recognizes the man.

“If you're going to play, you got to pay,” said Sauceda.

Oklahoma City Police are investigating. If you recognize the man or his pickup, call police.