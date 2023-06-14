‘It Was About Him Taking An Oath To Protect’: Idabel Mayor Calls For Sheriff To Resign

The Attorney General’s Office is still investigating McCurtain County officials, so far there’s nothing to oust the sheriff

State leaders and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation launched the investigation two months ago, but residents are frustrated that no action has been taken yet.

Related Stories:

They said racism isn't enough to throw someone out of office, but the mayor of Idabel said that's not why people are upset.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond asked OSBI in May to assist him in investigating several county officials in McCurtain County. This comes after racist and violent audio recordings were publicized.

Since then, County Commissioner Mark Jennings has resigned. Democrat Tony Hill and Republican Tina Foshee-Thomas are running against each other for that seat. The others still hold their positions.

The Attorney's General's Office said:

“The investigation remains ongoing and there are no further updates at this time. As the Attorney General has noted, unfortunately, racism on the part of a public official is not in and of itself legal grounds for ouster.”

“It wasn't about racism with the sheriff, it was about him taking an oath to protect,” Craig Young, Idabel mayor said.

Mayor Craig Young said Sheriff Kevin Clardy should be removed based on comments about killing people.

“The last thing you would want to hear is about your sheriff who doesn't have a license as a mortician or owns a funeral home business. I should say and talk about burying someone. He should be the one to try and help keep folks alive,” Young said.

Under Oklahoma law, there are eight potential grounds for removal. Sheriff Clardy's term is up next year, but the mayor said they're still pushing for him to be removed. Several people in the town plan to start a petition.

“It should probably be within a week time that I’m sure it will be out in the public for them to start signing,” Young said.