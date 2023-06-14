Medical Examiner Releases Report On Moore 18-Year-Old Found Dead In Pool House

By: News 9

-

The Medical Examiner has released their report on an 18-year-old from Moore who was found dead at her home in April.

The Medical Examiner revealed that Madeline Bills, 18, died by strangulation.

Police began investigating Madeline's death after her family found her body in a pool house behind her parent's home April 22.

According to court filings the victim knew the suspect and investigators said he recorded the assault.

Chace Cook, Bills’ ex-boyfriend maintains he was out of state the day she died, police said video recorded on his cell phone and by surveillance cameras proves otherwise.

Moore Police coordinated with Navy investigators, and arrested Madeline's ex-boyfriend Chace Cook, who was found in Chicago, Illinois.

According to court documents Cook’s Ford Fusion was captured driving away from Bills’ home the night she died.

A court filing showed Cook recorded himself sexually assaulting Madeline who was unconscious. Police said they planned to request additional charges after receiving reports from the Medical Examiner's Office.