Oklahoma Votes: Election Results For June 13

By: News 9

Some Oklahoma counties held votes Tuesday for local elections.

In Norman, voters approved a water rate hike. The new funds from the hike are allocated to fund new projects and maintenance.

Voters in Seminole County chose not to establish their own ambulance service.

McCurtain County had a primary election for the position of commissioner. Democrat Tony Hill and Republican Tina Foshee-Thomas won the primaries.

