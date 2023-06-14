Oklahoma Votes: Election Results For June 13


Tuesday, June 13th 2023, 10:28 pm

By: News 9


Some Oklahoma counties held votes Tuesday for local elections.

In Norman, voters approved a water rate hike. The new funds from the hike are allocated to fund new projects and maintenance.

Voters in Seminole County chose not to establish their own ambulance service.

McCurtain County had a primary election for the position of commissioner. Democrat Tony Hill and Republican Tina Foshee-Thomas won the primaries.

For all election results, click here.
