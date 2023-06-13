By: News 9

Polls Prepare To Open Across Oklahoma As Election Day Arrives

Oklahomans are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in several races across the state.

Cleveland County, Dewey, Logan County and Pottawatomie County all have county commissioner races on the ballot.

McCurtain County voters look to replace Mark Jennings, who resigned earlier this year after controversial audio recordings of him and other county leaders were released.

Among other issues on Tuesday's ballots, Norman voters will decide on a water rate increase, and in Blanchard and Minco, residents will vote on a 5% hotel tax to promote tourism in the area.

Kiowa County voters have a 1% tax for its jail on the ballot, and in Seminole County, voters may choose to establish an ambulance service.

In Shawnee, voters look to approve changes to the town charter.