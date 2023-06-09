State Supt. Ryan Walters Defends Moms For Liberty


Friday, June 9th 2023, 9:29 am

By: News 9


Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters is defending a conservative group labeled as extremists by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The law center called the group Moms for Liberty an anti-government extremist group.

Moms for Liberty has three chapters in Oklahoma, and help lead campaigns to have books the group said are "inappropriate" to be removed from school libraries.

Walters released a statement in response, calling the group "extremists."

"This is yet another example of left-wing extremism and their insidious methods of labeling moms engaged in their kids' education as public enemy number one," Walters said.

In response, the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association responded by released a statement as well, calling Walter's comments an example of "right-wing extremism" and "an insidious [method] of labeling teachers engaged in their job of educating as public enemy number one."
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 9th, 2023

June 13th, 2023

June 12th, 2023

June 8th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023