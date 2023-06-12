Trump Responds To Gov. Stitt's Endorsement Of Presidential Candidate DeSantis

By: News 9, News On 6

Former President Donald Trump has released a statement after Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced his endorsement for Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

Ahead of DeSantis' remarks in Tulsa Saturday, Stitt said DeSantis is "the right guy to beat Biden for the next eight years."

Gov. Stitt said the following about DeSantis:

"As fellow Governors during COVID, DeSantis did not surrender states' rights and individual liberties over to groupthink," Stitt said in a statement. Both governors passed similar measures to ban mask mandates in their states.

"As a proven leader, DeSantis has boldly delivered results for the people of Florida that laid the groundwork for a booming economy, an education system focused on student outcomes, and better infrastructure for working families," Stitt continued. He added that he is confident that DeSantis can "deliver these same results all across America."

Former President Trump released the following statement on the platform Truth Social after Stitt's endorsement of DeSantis:

Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, who I didn’t know very well, called me before his last election to say he was in BIG trouble and very much needed my Endorsement. I LOVE Oklahoma & won 77 out of 77 Counties, something that never happened before. Ronald Reagan was next with 56. Anyway, I gave him my endorsement, he immediately went way up, and won. Now, despite the fact that DeSanctimonious is losing to Biden, & me, Stitt just endorsed him. Wow! He disliked “the Indians” & my great Senate pick!