By: News 9

-

A 3-year-old is dead after drowning Saturday in Norman, police said.

The Norman Police Department said they responded to a call of a reported drowning at around 3:20 p.m. near East Imhoff Road and Southeast 144th Street.

The 3-year-old victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Investigators said they do not suspect any signs of foul play in relation to this incident.