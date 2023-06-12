Competency Hearing Canceled For Man Charged With Shooting 2 Oklahoma Co. Deputies, Killing 1

By: News 9

Competency Hearing Scheduled For Man Charged With Shooting 2 Oklahoma Co. Deputies, Killing 1

A competency hearing for the man charged with shooting and killing an Oklahoma County deputy was scheduled for Tuesday, but has since been canceled.

Benjamin Plank is charged in the shooting of Deputies Mark Jons and Bobby Swartz.

Swartz later died of his injuries.

After shooting at the two deputies, investigators said Plank fled the scene, travelling eastbound on I-40, before eventually coming to a stop outside Tinker Gate at Tinker Air Force Base, where he was taken into custody.

RELATED: OCPD Release Bodycam Video Of Accused Deputy Killer’s Arrest

Prosecutors said the deputies went to Plank's home to serve him an eviction notice, when he shot the pair through the door.

The Oklahoma State Courts Network has rescheduled the hearing for August 15.