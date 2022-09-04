OCPD Release Bodycam Video Of Accused Deputy Killer’s Arrest

Saturday, September 3rd 2022, 10:23 pm

By: News 9

Newly released bodycam video shows the pursuit and takedown of the man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy. Benjamin Plank was charged in the death of Oklahoma Co. Deputy Bobby Swartz.

The video released by the Oklahoma City Police Department gives graphic details on what it took to capture Plank from the erratic driving to the gunfire.

On Aug. 22, police said Plank shot two Oklahoma Co. deputies while they served an eviction notice at a home in southwest Oklahoma City. Swartz died, and deputy Mark Johns survived but was severely injured. After the shooting, Plank took off in a truck pulling a boat.

“One of our officers happened to be with a county sheriff employee who had his radio on and was hearing the radio traffic and relayed that to our officers,” said Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley.

Officers spotted him driving east on Southwest 89th Street. The video showed him leading officers on a dangerous pursuit through the city.

After several unsuccessful tactical attempts to stop him, officers continue to follow him onto I-35 going north. Police said he tried to shoot officers from his truck.

“Everybody back off, shots fired again, shots fired,” one officer said.

At one point, one officer set up on the inside shoulder southbound on I-35 and shot Plank as he drove by. Another officer shot from the inside of his patrol car at Plank. However, these efforts failed to stop him.

Plank eventually made it to the gate at Tinker Air Force Base, where he dropped his rifle and got out of his truck with his arms in the air.

“Move everybody, get everybody out,” another officer said as they pulled up to the gate.

Police said Plank didn’t cooperate, forcing them to tase him and tackle him to the ground.

“Put your hands behind your back,” officers said.

Plank was taken into custody uninjured. Search warrant returns revealed the evidence seized from the boat included two loaded AR-15s, three loaded pistols and more than 900 live rounds of ammo.

“I can tell you with 100 percent confidence he was planning on killing any law enforcement that came to his house,” said Chief Gourley. “It wouldn't matter what uniform you had on that day.”

Plank was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on several charges including first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.

Two officers were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation which is ongoing.