‘Scary Moment': Resident Recounts Moment Tank Battery Exploded Near Yukon

A tank battery fire in the area of Northwest 36th Street and North Sara Road Tuesday left a concerning impression on those living nearby.

Kathy Kinsey said she saw it unfold from her front lawn while unloading her van.

“A barrel went up in the air and fire, I thought, I thought a house was on fire,” she said. “Scary moment. Scary moment.”

However, no houses caught fire, and no injuries were reported. Despite lightning causing the fire, the impending rainstorm following it soon put out the fire it started.

“It’s just terrifying because you don’t know,” she added. “And we’ve never had anything like that here.”

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was one of the agencies that responded to the fire. Despite the shock of a tank battery exploding, a spokesperson for the department said these types of fires happen only once every couple of years in city limits.

But, the fire left Kinsey wondering what possible harm she might have been exposed to during and after the event.

News 9 contacted the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and the Department of Environmental Quality. Both agencies declined to speak on the subject and referred News 9 to the other agency.

The fire department said if people have concerns about safety related to any fire, to call and it will investigate.

Still, Kinsey said this explosion is too close to home. She even asked about the tank battery when she built her home. They assured her it wouldn’t be a problem.

“An act of God, you can’t help,” she said.