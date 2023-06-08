Firefighters Reveal Cause Of Tank Battery Explosion Near Yukon

Thursday, June 8th 2023, 11:09 am
Oklahoma City firefighters have revealed the cause of a tank battery explosion that happened Tuesday near Yukon.
The explosion happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Sara Road.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department said they were told by residents in the nearby neighborhood that lightning caused the tank battery to explode and catch fire.
A viewer sent News 9 doorbell camera footage of the moment the tank battery exploded.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
