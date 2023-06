By: News 9

Caught On Camera: Battery Tank Explodes Near Yukon

A Ring doorbell camera captured the moment a tank battery exploded Tuesday near Yukon.

The explosion happened close to a neighborhood near Northwest 36th Street and North Sara Road.

Heavy rainfall helps contain and put out the flames. No homes were affected.

It is unknown what caused the explosion at this time.