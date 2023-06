By: News 9

London Zoo Helps Those With Fear Of Spiders

The London Zoo is on a mission to help people overcome their fear of spiders.

A one day course the zoo has started mixes psychotherapy with hypnosis, along with confronting the creatures directly.

Experts believe arachnophobia could come from a childhood trauma involving spiders, or a fear passed on by a parent.

The zoo says when class is finally over many go from bug squashers to spider lovers.