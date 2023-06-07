Friends Of Woman Who Died In Cleveland Co. Jail Honoring Her Legacy

Friends of a woman who died at the Cleveland County Detention Center hope a new report on her death will bring clarity to the community.

A report from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office said Hanchett's death was natural with heart complications. It also said she experienced psychosis paired with auditory and visual hallucinations.

Norman Police arrested Hanchett on Dec. 8 of last year for making false 911 calls and obstructing an officer at a business.

Hanchett died in the Cleveland County Jail 12 days later.

A friend of Hanchett said she was vocal about her mental health challenges, but said the report showed the detention center was not equipped to handle her struggles, and that there needs to be change.

Hanchett's friend, Kate Bierman, said there are more reports coming out on individuals who died in custody.

“I think those collective reports will help the community best advocate for change," Bierman said. "The question is whether our county commissioners are receptive to that."

Before Hanchett died, she owned a bakery specializing in cookies, and Bierman and more of Shannon's friends said they are honoring her legacy by bringing Hanchett's cookies back in the community.

