Africa: Among The Wild, Part 3

Tuesday, June 6th 2023, 8:17 pm
For many Tanzanians, conserving the land and protecting the wildlife is a powerful responsibility.
They see it as a responsibility not only because they hope to preserve what they have for future generations, but also because they see their relationship as a partnership.
The revenue received from tourism goes toward building schools, drilling wells and building hospitals.
Eco-tourism has proven to be an economic catalyst and a driving factor for conservation.
