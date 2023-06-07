Africa: Among The Wild, Part 3


Tuesday, June 6th 2023, 8:17 pm

By: News 9


For many Tanzanians, conserving the land and protecting the wildlife is a powerful responsibility.

They see it as a responsibility not only because they hope to preserve what they have for future generations, but also because they see their relationship as a partnership.

The revenue received from tourism goes toward building schools, drilling wells and building hospitals.

Eco-tourism has proven to be an economic catalyst and a driving factor for conservation.
