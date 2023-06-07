Africa: Among The Wild, Part 2

By: News 9

Close to 40 percent of the land in Tanzania is protected. The county was able to do so through an eco-tourism model. From hot air balloons to nighttime safaris, tourists can see and experience the natural beauty that exists without fences.

The Oklahoma City Zoo helps support one organization that is working to protect and grow the population of the animal that stands above the rest. In 2022, the zoo donated to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. The money will go toward research and toward educating veterinarians in Uganda and Tanzania.

The funds come from the Round Up for Conservation program. It has raised more than $1 million since it began in 2011.